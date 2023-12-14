Nebraska Athletics continues to see high graduation rates

Nebraska Athletics graduation rate is posted at 94 percent this year.
Nebraska Athletics graduation rate is posted at 94 percent this year.(1011 News)
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This is the sixth consecutive year the University of Nebraska’s graduation success rate has been at 90 percent or higher, with this year at 94 percent.

It’s not just about the athletic wins for the Huskers, but also academics.

“Nebraska’s goal is to win at everything, you want to win on the field, you want to win in the classroom, you want to win in the community,” said Dennis Leblanc, Executive Associate A.D. of Academics.

Athletic success requires academic commitment, something that was instilled in the athletes prior to their arrival on campus.

“Our coaches recruit a lot of individuals that are really great athletes, who want to get a degree,” said Leblanc.

With Fall graduation this Saturday, Defensive Back Omar Brown, has been given the tools to prepare him for what’s next.

“The coaches that came in this year really doubled down on it [academics]. They showed how important it is for the future, not even just with football, just anything that’s going on in your schedule and just adjusting to things and working on the fly and doing things that are required even if you don’t want to,” said Brown.

According to UNL, Nebraska leads all Division I programs with 351 Academic All-Americans in school history across all sports.

“The coaches see your grades, they know what your grades are, if they feel like you’re not handling your business they’re going to let you know you need to step it up,” said Brown.

Just like in the weight room, these athletes are striving for their personal best, they’re also working just as hard in the library to gear up for their future.

“You’re continually working with young people that might be told how great they are, because they’re an athlete, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But you know, four or five years later, very few get an opportunity to go on and play professional sports and make a living at it, so if they get their degree in broadcasting, or finance or education, that’s what’s going to pay the bill someday,” said Leblanc.

The Huskers also lead the nation with 18 NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award Winners where they are recognized for their academic achievements.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years
The NEBRASKAland Days organization has selected Bob Lantis to serve as the organization’s 15th...
NEBRASKAland Days selects new executive director
Police Lights Generic
Suspect who shot at multiple law enforcement officers during North Platte pursuit in critical condition
Joe Scanlan
Former Local4 employee charged with felony
Hildreth man killed in crash near Minden

Latest News

Nebraska Lottery 2by2
Winning lottery ticket sold in Kearney hasn’t been redeemed
The sun comes back from vacation with warmer temps
One more cloudy and cool day Thursday; Sun returns this weekend into next week
The SOZO device will greatly aid patients at greater risk of developing lymphedema.
GPH and the Callahan Center gain new technology to aid patients with lymphedema
In our final weather lesson of the year, we talked about distances of the sun when it comes to...
Weather Lesson 12-14-2023