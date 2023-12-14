Nebraska Athletics continues to see high graduation rates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This is the sixth consecutive year the University of Nebraska’s graduation success rate has been at 90 percent or higher, with this year at 94 percent.

It’s not just about the athletic wins for the Huskers, but also academics.

“Nebraska’s goal is to win at everything, you want to win on the field, you want to win in the classroom, you want to win in the community,” said Dennis Leblanc, Executive Associate A.D. of Academics.

Athletic success requires academic commitment, something that was instilled in the athletes prior to their arrival on campus.

“Our coaches recruit a lot of individuals that are really great athletes, who want to get a degree,” said Leblanc.

With Fall graduation this Saturday, Defensive Back Omar Brown, has been given the tools to prepare him for what’s next.

“The coaches that came in this year really doubled down on it [academics]. They showed how important it is for the future, not even just with football, just anything that’s going on in your schedule and just adjusting to things and working on the fly and doing things that are required even if you don’t want to,” said Brown.

According to UNL, Nebraska leads all Division I programs with 351 Academic All-Americans in school history across all sports.

“The coaches see your grades, they know what your grades are, if they feel like you’re not handling your business they’re going to let you know you need to step it up,” said Brown.

Just like in the weight room, these athletes are striving for their personal best, they’re also working just as hard in the library to gear up for their future.

“You’re continually working with young people that might be told how great they are, because they’re an athlete, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But you know, four or five years later, very few get an opportunity to go on and play professional sports and make a living at it, so if they get their degree in broadcasting, or finance or education, that’s what’s going to pay the bill someday,” said Leblanc.

The Huskers also lead the nation with 18 NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award Winners where they are recognized for their academic achievements.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.