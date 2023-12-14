North Platte Chamber announces winning ticket number for holiday shopping program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you’ve been one of the shoppers participating in the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s holiday shopping program, grab those blue tickets, a winning number has been selected.

For the past several years the Chamber conducted a holiday passport program that only lasted one day and this year the Chamber staff decided it was time to extend the fun and excitement.

From mid-November until this past Tuesday, shoppers at participating businesses had a chance to win $5,000. North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation Vice President of Operations and Marketing, Cassie Condon says the inaugural year of the program went very well.

”And I think what you will see is the community really bought into shopping local. A $5,000 grand prize is a huge prize, it really changes someone’s mindset about shopping local and not clicking that online purchase but kinda looking local and finding where you can get that and talking to your local businesses about whether can they get that here before Christmas and making sure you shop local, first,” said Condon.

Condon says the inspiration for the program came from St. Joseph, Missouri. ”We started looking at how we could kind of incorporate more of the purchasing going on in our shop local stores and how we evolve from a one-day program and take it to a longer program throughout the holiday season. So I started doing a little bit of research with our staff here and then looked at what other chambers were doing not only throughout the Midwest but also the United States,” said Condon.

Thirty-six Lincoln County businesses participated and just under 156,000 tickets were collected as potential winners.

The winning ticket number is 0034880, if no winning ticket is claimed by Friday at 5:00 p.m. CT, another ticket will be drawn this coming Monday.

