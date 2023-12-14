North Platte Knights men’s basketball team wins first game under new head coach

Knights get win in first game under interim coach Erickson
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Knights men’s basketball team hosted the Hastings College JV squad on Wednesday night.

This was the team’s first game since longtime head coach Kevin O’Connor stepped down earlier this week.

Interim head coach Kade Erickson led the Knights for the first time against the Broncos.

North Platte defeated Hastings, 87-79.

The Knights were led by Emmanuel Oladeru and Bryce Baez, who both tallied 21 points. Parker Baumann also added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The win helped bring North Platte record back to 6-6 on the year.

Next up for the Knights, they host the Southeast Community College Bobcats on Friday at 2 p.m.

