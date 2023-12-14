North Platte Police arrest man following shooting on 8th Street

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police responded to reports of gunshots in the 700 block of West 8th Street in North Platte Thursday around 10:30 a.m.

NPPD said arriving officers found five 9mm casings at the scene and an unoccupied van parked nearby that was struck by two of the 9mm rounds.

Witnesses reported a man who knocked on the door of a nearby house prior to the shots being fired.

According to police, the suspect walked two blocks after the shooting and entered a home located in the 700 block of West 10th Street.

Officers contacted the residents of the home the suspect entered after the shooting and found 20-year-old Kage J. Anthony, who matched the description of the suspect, and took him into custody. A 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found and later discovered to have been stolen during a 2021 burglary, according to police.

NPPD said they learned that the victim and Anthony knew each other.

Anthony was arrested for discharging a firearm at a person, building, or vehicle; possession of a stolen firearm; and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

