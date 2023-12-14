North Platte Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Lincoln County Red Kettle locations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army is in need of volunteer bell ringers between now and Dec. 23. Proceeds from donations to the Red Kettles are used to fund some of the many local Salvation Army Community outreach programs, according to a press release from the North Platte Salvation Army.

Shifts vary between one and three hours and may also be customized for a group of like-minded volunteers as well. Anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to the North Platte Salvation Army at 308-532-2038.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.