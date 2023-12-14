North Platte Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Lincoln County Red Kettle locations

The Salvation Army is serving more families this year than in years past.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army is in need of volunteer bell ringers between now and Dec. 23. Proceeds from donations to the Red Kettles are used to fund some of the many local Salvation Army Community outreach programs, according to a press release from the North Platte Salvation Army.

Shifts vary between one and three hours and may also be customized for a group of like-minded volunteers as well. Anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to the North Platte Salvation Army at 308-532-2038.

