NPIce preparing for second season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Centennial Park is once again transforming into an outdoor winter activity hub as the home of NPIce. The inaugural NPIce season had its fair share of challenges, most of which related to an ice chiller the group had rented.

Despite those bumps in the road, hundreds if not thousands were able to get on the ice rink for skating, hockey, and more. NPIce Co-Founder Tyler Sexson is optimistic about fewer challenges this year as NPIce has purchased their own chiller that will remain on-site.

”Our biggest thing that we are trying to work on this year is financing a chiller. We were able to do that from some donations and fundraising. Even if the chiller is working correctly and going, sometimes when it is 40 degrees or 50 degrees it takes a little bit more to make the ice. So, we’d just tell the public to check back with our Facebook page - that is the easiest way for us to let the people know if the ice is skatable; if the ice is skatable we are planning on being here,” said Sexson.

Sexson encourages the public to come get on the ice and give things a try, rather than a novice skater or a veteran.

”We’re just encouraging people to get out and try it, we want to get people on the rink. I mean outdoor rinks in Nebraska are difficult to have as we have found out over the past couple of years. Our ultimate goal is to have an indoor rink one day but right now just allowing people to get on the ice and enjoy it. We were fortunate this year to open before Christmas as last year we had to wait until after Christmas,” Sexson said.

