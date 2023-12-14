One more cloudy and cool day Thursday; Sun returns this weekend into next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Folks, Thursday will be the last day of clouds and cool temperatures as the sunshine will return Friday into the weekend and beyond.

Clashing features in the form of a low pressure and high pressure continues to brings us moisture. This moisture will continue to bring in the mostly cloudy skies during the day Thursday, with highs only reaching into the 40s, with breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Thursday, the clouds will clear on out and the temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s.

Remaining on the cloudy and cool side during the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend into early next week, our friend high pressure will take over. This feature will increase the temperatures into the 50s to even the 60s in some areas. This will also bring back our friend, the sun as well, as drier air will push into the area.

The sun comes back from vacation with warmer temps (Andre Brooks)

