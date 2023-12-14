Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The man suspected in the killing of a Catholic priest in the church rectory in Fort Calhoun appeared before a judge on Thursday morning.

Kierre Williams, 43, made his first appearance in Washington County court via Zoom to face homicide charges in the death of Father Gutgsell, including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Kierre Williams appears at a court hearing via Zoom on Thursday morning, Dec. 14, 2023. Williams has been charged with the murder of Father Stephen Gutgsell, who died after an attack in the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Neb., on Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2023. (Washington County Jail/WOWT)

The prosecution said during the hearing that Williams had no prior connection to Father Gutgsell.

The court was informed on Thursday that Williams also has warrants in five other states. Judge Edward H. Matney ordered Williams to be held without bond.

His preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3.

Following Thursday’s brief arraignment hearing, the Washington County Sheriff and County Attorney Scott VanderSchaaf spoke with news organizations to share more information about the murder of Father Stephen Gutgsell.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell (Archdiocese of Omaha)

Father Gutgsell died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun on Sunday. Authorities said during Thursday’s news conference that he had been stabbed in the face and back, and had made the call to 911 himself.

The crime has “spooked” the small-town community, Sheriff Mike Robinson said.

“And I understand why they are,” he said.

Crime scene tape surrounds the rectory at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Neb., Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, one day after a priest was fatally stabbed there during a break-in. (AP Photo/Josh Funk) (Josh Funk | AP)

As the investigation continues, authorities have advised people to lock their doors and be vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Authorities said they were planning to release more information about “the how and why,” but weren’t able to provide much more details Thursday about the crime even when asked whether the rectory was locked when the incident occurred, though the investigators had previously shared that there had been evidence of forced entry.

Previous reports indicated Williams was from Sioux City, but authorities said Thursday they don’t know for sure where he’s from and said there really aren’t many homeless or transient population in the area.

“We don’t have a lot of transient population. We don’t have homeless camps or homeless people camping out or hanging out in the area,” the sheriff said.

They did note, however, that Fort Calhoun is situated close to the Omaha area and that a major highway runs through the town of about 1,100 people.

Funeral services for Father Gutgsell have been set for Monday morning at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, with a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

