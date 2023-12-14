Wayne State’s Scott Kneifl named Division II National Coach of the Year

WAYNE, Neb. (Press Release) - The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl was named the Division II National Coach of the Year.

Wayne State Head Coach Scott Kneifl named AVCA Division II Coach of the Year

He was officially presented with his National Coach of the Year Award in person on Thursday at the AVCA Awards Banquet in Tampa, Florida at the NCAA Division I Final Four.

This season, Kneifl has coached the Wildcats to a 31-2 record entering today’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Moon Township, Pa. Wayne State captured a second straight Northern Sun Conference regular season title going a perfect 18-0 in NSIC play. The Wildcats had a 21-game win streak this season – the second-longest in school history – and was ranked #1 in the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll for a school record nine straight weeks.

Last weekend Wayne State captured a second NCAA Central Region title posting wins over #15 Minnesota Duluth (3-0), #13 Nebraska-Kearney (3-2) and #2 Concordia-St. Paul (3-1) in the championship match to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight for the second time in school history.

Under Kneifl, Wayne State’s second straight NSIC regular season title this year marks the first time a team in the NSIC captured back-to-back, outright league titles since Concordia-St. Paul won eight straight NSIC titles from 2003-10. This year’s perfect 18-0 league mark by the Wildcats was the first time since Minnesota Duluth in 2014 (20-0) that a team went through Northern Sun Conference play unbeaten.

This season, Kneifl was also voted Northern Sun Conference Coach of the Year for a second straight season and fourth time overall (2005, 2009, 2022, 2023) along with AVCA Central Region Coach of the Year for a second straight year.

Kneifl has coached Wayne State to back-to-back 30 wins seasons – 30-3 last season - and the Wildcats have been nationally ranked for 17 straight seasons.

In his 19th year as head coach, Kneifl has coached the Wildcats to records of 451-144 and 261-87 in Northern Sun Conference play. His 450th career victory came last Friday in the Wildcats’ 3-2 NCAA Central Region semi-final victory over Nebraska-Kearney. Kneifl has led Wayne State to 20-wins seasons in 18 of his 19 years on the Wildcat bench – 19-12 in 2017 – and has guided the Wildcats to 13 NCAA National Tournament appearances, two NCAA Central Region titles, two Northern Sun Conference regular season titles, one NSIC Tournament championship (2007) and an NCAA Final Four appearance in 2015.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.