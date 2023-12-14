Winning lottery ticket sold in Kearney hasn’t been redeemed

Nebraska Lottery 2by2
Nebraska Lottery 2by2(Nebraska Lottery)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One lottery player who bought a 2x2 ticket is holding onto a stub that is worth thousands of dollars and hasn’t been cashed in yet.

The ticket will expire on June 9, which is 180 days after it was given out on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The total cash prize is $44,000 and was sold at Fast Phil Plaza in Kearney.

The winning numbers were 10, 14 marked in red and 20, 24 marked in white. The Nebraska Lottery is encouraging players to double check their tickets and to call the lottery office at (402) 471-6100.

