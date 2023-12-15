28 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in November

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that 28 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways throughout November 2023.

NDOT said the 28 deaths occurred in 25 crashes. Nineteen of the deaths were in rural locations. Eight deaths occurred on the interstate, nine on other highways, and 11 on local roads.

According to NDOT, 10 of the 24 drivers killed were not using seatbelts, eight were using a seatbelt, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Two of the deaths were motorcyclists, two were pedestrians and one deadly crash involved a train.

There were 20 deaths in November of 2022.

Comparison with Previous Years:

January - November Fatalities Fatal Crashes Percent Changes vs. 2023 (Fatalities) 2023 211 190 X 2022 229 199 +9% 2021 203 176 -4% 2020 222 210 +5% 2019 227 197 +8% 2019-2022 Average 220 196 +4%

