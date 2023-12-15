28 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in November

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that 28 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways throughout November 2023.

NDOT said the 28 deaths occurred in 25 crashes. Nineteen of the deaths were in rural locations. Eight deaths occurred on the interstate, nine on other highways, and 11 on local roads.

According to NDOT, 10 of the 24 drivers killed were not using seatbelts, eight were using a seatbelt, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Two of the deaths were motorcyclists, two were pedestrians and one deadly crash involved a train.

There were 20 deaths in November of 2022.

Comparison with Previous Years:

January - NovemberFatalitiesFatal CrashesPercent Changes vs. 2023 (Fatalities)
2023211190X
2022229199+9%
2021203176-4%
2020222210+5%
2019227197+8%
2019-2022 Average220196+4%

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police arrest man following shooting on 8th Street
After a month of renovations, Dunkin’ in North Platte reopened their doors Thursday morning.
Dunkin’ in North Platte reopens its doors
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher draws a ticket for the North Platte Area Chamber and...
North Platte Chamber announces winning ticket number for holiday shopping program
Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years
Nebraska’s John Cook has been named the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of...
Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook named AVCA Coach of the Year

Latest News

Nebraska’s $600,000 juvenile justice federal grant follows multi-year dry spell
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. surprises mom, a Bryan Health nurse.
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. surprises mom, a Bryan Health nurse
Bighorn sheep pictured in the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in the Wildcat Hills of...
Deaths of bighorn sheep on Panhandle highway prompt study of first-of-its-kind wildlife crossing
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents