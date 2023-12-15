Annual Ladies Night Out held in Downtown North Platte's Historic Canteen District

The Annual Ladies Night Out was held Thursday with 21 different merchants participating.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The holiday fun continued Thursday evening in Downtown North Platte’s Historic Canteen District as the Annual Ladies Night Out was held with 21 different merchants participating in the annual event.

This year’s costume theme was Willy Wonka. The event once again reached capacity at the Canteen District’s Eagles Club with this year’s funding supporting the North Platte Children’s Museum.

“It’s a chance for all of these ladies to get out and do some last-minute shopping and get together during this busy, busy season and just enjoy each other’s company,” said Shae Caldwell with the Canteen District Creative Arts Council.

The Thursday Christmas magic continues next week in the Canteen District with the annual Parade of Lights.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police arrest man following shooting on 8th Street
After a month of renovations, Dunkin’ in North Platte reopened their doors Thursday morning.
Dunkin’ in North Platte reopens its doors
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher draws a ticket for the North Platte Area Chamber and...
North Platte Chamber announces winning ticket number for holiday shopping program
Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years
Nebraska’s John Cook has been named the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of...
Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook named AVCA Coach of the Year

Latest News

Turning sunny and warm over the next few to several days
Mainly sunny with warmer than average temps over the next week
Mr. Willey and his class celebrate the surprise of a REACH Grant which will help fund a huge...
REACHing One Classroom At A Time; Mr Willey
This week, the recipient of a REACH Grant, thanks to Fat Dogs and the North Platte Public...
Reaching One Classroom at a Time surprises Mr. Willey
The Annual Ladies Night Out was held Thursday with 21 different merchants participating.
Annual Ladies Night Out reaches capacity at The Eagles Club