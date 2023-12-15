Annual Ladies Night Out held in Downtown North Platte's Historic Canteen District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The holiday fun continued Thursday evening in Downtown North Platte’s Historic Canteen District as the Annual Ladies Night Out was held with 21 different merchants participating in the annual event.

This year’s costume theme was Willy Wonka. The event once again reached capacity at the Canteen District’s Eagles Club with this year’s funding supporting the North Platte Children’s Museum.

“It’s a chance for all of these ladies to get out and do some last-minute shopping and get together during this busy, busy season and just enjoy each other’s company,” said Shae Caldwell with the Canteen District Creative Arts Council.

The Thursday Christmas magic continues next week in the Canteen District with the annual Parade of Lights.

