Boys High School Basketball; St. Pat’s falls to Gothenburg on the road

By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a clash of two schools with one loss on their record between Gothenburg and North Platte’s St. Pat’s on Thursday.

Both teams played tough defense in the game’s opening quarter.

Brecken Erickson and Syzon Romanowski both had baskets for the Irish in the opening minutes. While Braeden Anderson scored early for Gothenburg and Landon Mroczek took the ball beating the buzzer to tie the game.

Gothenburg hung on to defeat St. Pat’s 52-38. The Swedes improve to 4-1 on the season while St. Pat’s falls to 5-2.

