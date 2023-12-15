Burwell man loses license after girlfriend’s death

Now jailed in Kearney for breaking probation
Measner is in jail for breaking terms of his probation.
Measner is in jail for breaking terms of his probation.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Burwell man made a plea bargain in a case in which his girlfriend reportedly jumped from his vehicle.

Calvin Measner, 22, was convicted last month of driving under suspension. Two other charges of obstructing a police officer and evidence tampering were dropped in a plea agreement. A judge sentenced him to seven days in jail and revoked his driver’s license for a year.

The charges were related to the August 23 death of Amanda Summers, 33, Trumbull.

Court records show that Measner told a state patrol investigator that Summers jumped out of his pickup after she accused him of cheating on her. The Garfield County Sheriff later found Summers’ body in a ditch along Highway 91 about 11 miles east of Burwell.

At the time of Summers’ death, Measner was on probation for a minor drug conviction in Buffalo County. Court records indicate he broke the terms of his probation and last month a judge issued a warrant for his arrest after he missed a court appearance. He was arrested Friday and is currently in the Buffalo County Detention Center in Kearney.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police arrest man following shooting on 8th Street
After a month of renovations, Dunkin’ in North Platte reopened their doors Thursday morning.
Dunkin’ in North Platte reopens its doors
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher draws a ticket for the North Platte Area Chamber and...
North Platte Chamber announces winning ticket number for holiday shopping program
Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years
Nebraska’s John Cook has been named the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of...
Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook named AVCA Coach of the Year

Latest News

The Annual Ladies Night Out was held Thursday evening in Downtown North Platte's Historic...
Annual Ladies Night Out held in Downtown North Platte's Historic Canteen District
Turning sunny and warm over the next few to several days
Mainly sunny with warmer than average temps over the next week
Mr. Willey and his class celebrate the surprise of a REACH Grant which will help fund a huge...
REACHing One Classroom At A Time; Mr Willey
This week, the recipient of a REACH Grant, thanks to Fat Dogs and the North Platte Public...
Reaching One Classroom at a Time surprises Mr. Willey