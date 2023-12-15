Burwell man loses license after girlfriend’s death

GARFIELD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Burwell man made a plea bargain in a case in which his girlfriend reportedly jumped from his vehicle.

Calvin Measner, 22, was convicted last month of driving under suspension. Two other charges of obstructing a police officer and evidence tampering were dropped in a plea agreement. A judge sentenced him to seven days in jail and revoked his driver’s license for a year.

The charges were related to the August 23 death of Amanda Summers, 33, Trumbull.

Court records show that Measner told a state patrol investigator that Summers jumped out of his pickup after she accused him of cheating on her. The Garfield County Sheriff later found Summers’ body in a ditch along Highway 91 about 11 miles east of Burwell.

At the time of Summers’ death, Measner was on probation for a minor drug conviction in Buffalo County. Court records indicate he broke the terms of his probation and last month a judge issued a warrant for his arrest after he missed a court appearance. He was arrested Friday and is currently in the Buffalo County Detention Center in Kearney.

