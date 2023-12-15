Girls High School Basketball; Gothenburg rolls to easy win over St. Pat’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg hosted North Platte St. Pat’s on Thursday. The Swedes were up by more than 30 points at halftime holding the Irish to just 12 points.

The Swedes rolled to an easy victory over the Irish 67-27.

Gothenburg improves to 4-1 on the season while St. Pat’s falls to 1-6.

