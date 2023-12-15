Mainly sunny with warmer than average temps over the next week

In our Drought Digest of the Week, little to no improvement over the last week. But there is improvement coming over the next 2 weeks!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and cool week, conditions are starting to look up with the sun returning and the temperatures increasing as well.

High pressure has taken control of us, and this will promote the sunshine to return over the next week, and keeping things on the warmer side than normal. Highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 40s and lows in the 20s and possibly some 10s Friday.

Turning sunny and warm over the next few to several days
Turning sunny and warm over the next few to several days(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will then rise into the low to upper 50s past Friday with even some areas possibly getting into the 60s, especially on Tuesday. Even overnight lows will be on the mild side, with values only dropping into the 20s and 30s and an isolated 10 is quite possible.

