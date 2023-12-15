Nebraska National Guard Sgt. surprises mom, a Bryan Health nurse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mother and daughter were reunited at Bryan Health in a surprise military homecoming Friday morning.

Sgt. Kate Cole, a combat medical specialist with Charlie Troop 1-134 Cavalry Squadron with the Nebraska National Guard, works firsthand with other medics and doctors to treat combat emergencies, stabilize wounded soldiers and prepare them for evacuation.

Sgt. Cole grew up around medicine, since her mother, Kris Cole, is a nurse in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit at Bryan Health. Kris has been with Bryan Health for over 35 years and works overnight shifts, caring for patients who are recovering after surgery.

In February, Sgt. Cole was voluntarily deployed to the Middle East. She had been overseas for the past 10 months caring for fellow service members.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Sgt. Cole and 90 of her troops returned home to Nebraska. They were greeted at the Lincoln Airport by friends and family members. However, there was one person that she hadn’t seen yet, her mom.

To pull off the surprise, Sgt. Cole told her mom that her tour was extended and she wouldn’t be returning home with her fellow troops. However, she surprised Kris Friday morning with a visit at the end of her shift at Bryan East Campus. It was the first time they had seen each other in 10 months.

“My mom has always been my biggest role model,” Sgt. Cole said. “She taught me how to be a caring and compassionate person and to always serve those around me. I’m so thankful and blessed to surprise her and be able to spend Christmas with her everyone here at home.”

Kris was not expecting the special surprise, according to Bryan Health.

“Nobody said a word to me about any of this, “ Kris said. “I’m so surprised she is home! We were just starting to plan our family get together for Christmas. And now Kate will be with us. It’s been a stressful 10 months, but I know her whole unit is well trained and taken care of. I’m just so excited to have her back.”

