Nebraska sweeps Pittsburgh to advance to NCAA Championship

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team swept No. 4 Pittsburgh 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) on Thursday in the NCAA Semifinals at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The team will advance to Sunday’s NCAA Championship at 2 p.m. (CT) on ABC against either No. 3 Wisconsin or No. 5 Texas.

READ MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook named AVCA Coach of the Year
1-on-1 interview with Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook after he was presented with the AVCA Coach of the Year.

