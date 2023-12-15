Nebraska sweeps Pittsburgh to advance to NCAA Championship
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team swept No. 4 Pittsburgh 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) on Thursday in the NCAA Semifinals at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The team will advance to Sunday’s NCAA Championship at 2 p.m. (CT) on ABC against either No. 3 Wisconsin or No. 5 Texas.
