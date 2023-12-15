Nebraska sweeps Pittsburgh to advance to NCAA Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team swept No. 4 Pittsburgh 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) on Thursday in the NCAA Semifinals at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The team will advance to Sunday’s NCAA Championship at 2 p.m. (CT) on ABC against either No. 3 Wisconsin or No. 5 Texas.

📍Tampa, FL

🏟Amalie Arena

🏐NCAA Final Four

🆚Nebraska vs. Pitt pic.twitter.com/Kn50OPGLCf — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 15, 2023

WATCH: @HuskerVB arrives at Amalie Arena for the Final Four#Huskers coverage galore ahead of Nebraska's match vs. Pitt: https://t.co/Jbq5WFsgDi pic.twitter.com/dVGXuwYFU4 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 14, 2023

1-on-1 interview with Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook after he was presented with the AVCA Coach of the Year.

