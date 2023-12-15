REACHing One Classroom At A Time; Mr Willey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The final Reaching One Classroom At A Time in 2023, takes us to North Platte High School.

This week, the recipient of a REACH Grant, thanks to Fat Dogs and the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, goes to Mr. Philep Willey. Willey is one of the media teachers at the school and was very surprised when his class was interrupted. Willey is excited to know that North Platte Public Schools has the foundation to help students achieve their goals.

“The fact we have a foundation and businesses are able to make these dreams obtainable is tremendous and it’s incredible,” Willey said.

The money used from this grant will help fund a major project for the students which has been broken up into two different parts.

“We already started the first part, it’s a screenwriting or script writing contest. We wanted some student writers to create short films and produce them but we didn’t have a lot of writers in my class, so we decided to try a contest, a cash prize to try and get people to enter and we have already had a couple,” Willey said.

Once the scripts are written, the second part is showcasing the student’s hard work to the public.

“We are going to produce it with our third term advance classes so they fulfill all of the roles when producing a film, from producer to director to audio, it will be like a real-world type project. Then the last part is to have a premiere night where they show the films that they produce out to the public.” Willey said.

