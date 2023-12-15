Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) announced 30 Nebraskans would receive his 2023 nominations for applications to the United States Military Service Academies. The nominees will have the opportunity to be admitted to the nation’s various service academies, according to a press release from Senator Ricketts’ Office.

“From the 1st Nebraska Militia in 1864 to the North Platte Canteen during World War II to hosting the U.S. Strategic Command today, Nebraska has a rich history of supporting our military,” Ricketts said. “Our team has met with some of the most talented Nebraskans of the highest moral character throughout this process. I am proud to nominate these young women and men from across Nebraska to attend our United States service academies.”

In total, there are 20 Air Force Academy, 20 Naval Academy, seven Military Academy, four Merchant Marine Academy, and three Coast Guard Academy nominations.

The nominees are as follows:

Bode Albers, from Grand Island - United States Air Force Academy

Connor Bigelow, from La Vista - United States Air Force, Naval, and Merchant Marine Academy

Harrison Caskey, from Ogallala - United States Air Force Academy

Brook Cooke, from Waterloo - United States Naval Academy

Aaron Duros, from Omaha - United States Air Force and Naval Academy

Olivia Elbert, from Omaha - United States Air Force, Naval, and Military Academy

Evan Farr, from Lincoln - United States Air Force and Military Academy

Morgan Glaser, from La Vista - United States Air Force and Naval Academy

Porter Nelson, from Lincoln - United States Air Force and Naval Academy

Mia Hatcher, from Omaha - United States Naval Academy

Mirabelle Hesse, from Lincoln - United States Air Force and Naval Academy

Tristen Janssen, from Norfolk - United States Naval Academy

Landon Kapsa, from Omaha - United States Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Military Academy

Katelyn Kramer, from Kennard - United States Air Force, Naval, and Military Academy

Alex Krasnoslobodtsev, from Omaha - United States Naval Academy

Avery Leptien, from Omaha - United States Naval Academy

Emerson Lionberger, from Lincoln - United States Naval Academy

Elsie Maxwell, from Lincoln - United States Naval and Military Academy

Thomas McMullen, from Omaha - United States Air Force Academy

Sarah Munson, from Omaha - United States Naval and Military Academy

Carter O’Neel, from Elkhorn - United States Air Force, Coast Guard, Naval, and Merchant Marine Academy

Zachary Parsons, from Lincoln - United States Air Force and Naval Academies

Kellen Peterson, from Giltner - United States Naval and Merchant Marine Academy

Madison Reiner, from La Vista - United States Air Force Academy

Schaefer Rogers, from Papillion - United States Air Force Academy

Tayton Salmon, from Norfolk - United States Air Force and Coast Guard Academy

Justin Wenzel, from Arthur - United States Air Force and Military Academy

Adam Weyermuller, from Papillion - United States Naval Academy

Elizabeth Wicker, from Norfolk - United States Air Force Academy

Tyler Williams, from Omaha - United States Air Force and Naval Academy

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.