Suspect in Carly Schaaf killing charged with accessory to murder

Rachel Pageler went before a judge on Friday and now her charges look different.
By Matt Kirkle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After more than two years, a murder case in Lancaster County is moving along, at least for one of the suspects arrested in the killing of 23-year-old Carly Schaaf.

She, along with Joesef Barraza, were arrested in January of 2022, around eight months after Schaaf’s remains were found in a wooded area at Pawnee Lake.

The Lancaster County Attorney said they’ve been waiting for sentencing dates for the two in federal court before they were able to face a number of charges in county court. Pageler was originally charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault and kidnapping, but on Friday she was formally charged with accessory to murder, which carries up to a 20-year sentence.

Attorneys in the case are also asking that her case be separated from Barraza’s.

Schaaf went missing in May of 2021, and her body was found about a month later.

Pageler’s bond was set at $50,000 on Friday, and she’s due back in court on Feb. 13.

As for her case in Federal court, she took a plea deal to a firearms conspiracy charge and faces up to 20 years in prison for that case.

It’s unclear when Barazza’s case could see any movement at the county level, as he’s still waiting for his sentence in federal court.

