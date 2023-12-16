Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his lunch break.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man is now a millionaire thanks to playing the lottery on his lunch break.

According to the California Lottery, Durwin Hickman scratched off a $30 Set For Life! ticket while on break that revealed the game’s top prize.

Hickman got to the second-to-last spot on the ticket when he uncovered the word “LIFE,” resulting in the game’s $20 million jackpot.

“It was the biggest rush I have had in my life,” Hickman shared with lottery officials.

The San Francisco International Airport worker said he sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife to double-check that he indeed did win the life-changing prize.

He said he plans to buy his wife a house with the winnings.

According to Hickman, he won $1,000 playing the California Lottery before but nothing like this.

The winning ticket was sold at L & M Liquor on Vermont Street in the Hayward area.

The store will receive a bonus of $100,000 for selling the ticket.

