Athlete of the Week: Ashlyn Richeson

KNOP's Athlete of the Week is Ashlyn Richeson
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Gothenburg Swedes girls basketball player Ashlyn Richeson.

She’s a point guard for Gothenburg and has helped lead them to a 5-1 record so far this season.

THIS WEEK’S FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO IS SENIOR GOTHENBURG SWEDES GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER ASHLYN RICHESON

Richeson’s relationship with the game of basketball goes back far longer than she can remember.

“My mom coached when she was pregnant with me, so I was born in the gym is what they say, so I’ve been around the game of basketball for a very long time,” Richeson said.

She has a longstanding passion with the game of basketball and enjoys many of the aspects and challenges the sport has to offer.

“It’s a very competitive sport and its team built, so I’m a person who likes to encourage each other and lift each other up,” Richeson said.

Over the years, Richeson says she developed a deeper understanding of the game and how she has to function successfully as a point guard for her team.

“Its a team sport, but its also one-on-one with the defender, so if someone else comes to help you have an open teammate, so its very mythotical in the way its structured and things like that,” Richeson said.

She hopes the Swedes can will the Southwest Conference and make it to the state tournament.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police arrest man following shooting on 8th Street
After a month of renovations, Dunkin’ in North Platte reopened their doors Thursday morning.
Dunkin’ in North Platte reopens its doors
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher draws a ticket for the North Platte Area Chamber and...
North Platte Chamber announces winning ticket number for holiday shopping program
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents
Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years

Latest News

Forward Reece Halley
Blue Devils down Knights in Hampton Inn Classic
Knights guard Bryce Baez
Knights open NCCAC action with win over Bobcats
Sophomore Paxton Tigers boys basketball player Maddex McConnell shooting a jump shot in a game...
Paxton boys basketball overpower Maxwell
Junior Paxton Tigers girls basketball player Jordan Clouse scoring a fast break bucket in a...
Paxton girls basketball ease past Maxwell