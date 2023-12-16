Athlete of the Week: Ashlyn Richeson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Gothenburg Swedes girls basketball player Ashlyn Richeson.

She’s a point guard for Gothenburg and has helped lead them to a 5-1 record so far this season.

Richeson’s relationship with the game of basketball goes back far longer than she can remember.

“My mom coached when she was pregnant with me, so I was born in the gym is what they say, so I’ve been around the game of basketball for a very long time,” Richeson said.

She has a longstanding passion with the game of basketball and enjoys many of the aspects and challenges the sport has to offer.

“It’s a very competitive sport and its team built, so I’m a person who likes to encourage each other and lift each other up,” Richeson said.

Over the years, Richeson says she developed a deeper understanding of the game and how she has to function successfully as a point guard for her team.

“Its a team sport, but its also one-on-one with the defender, so if someone else comes to help you have an open teammate, so its very mythotical in the way its structured and things like that,” Richeson said.

She hopes the Swedes can will the Southwest Conference and make it to the state tournament.

