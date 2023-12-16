Blair man in custody after standoff near West Point

WEST POINT, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team arrested a Blair man following a 17-hour standoff near West Point on Friday.

NSP received a call for assistance from the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office at 5 a.m. on Friday. They had received a report of a person threatening self-harm at a location just west of West Point. The Sheriff’s Office obtained information that the subject was in possession of multiple firearms and had threatened to harm others the prior week.

Troopers, Sheriff’s Deputies and the West Point Police Department set up a perimeter around a field west of the Elkhorn River. Authorities said that the subject was using a deer blind as shelter.

NSP said Crisis Negotiators contacted the subject, but communication was sporadic throughout the day. Because of the location, authorities determined that there was no danger posed to bystanders or the town of West Point.

Troopers used drones at times to monitor the situation from a distance. Shortly after 2 p.m. the man exited the deer blind with a firearm and shot down an NSP drone. The subject fired several more rounds throughout the incident and made additional threatening statements.

An arrest warrant was issued and the NSP SWAT Team was activated. The SWAT team used two NSP armored vehicles to approach the deer blind. The suspect continued to fire rounds. After the suspect again refused to exit the deer blind, chemical munitions were deployed, but the suspect still refused to exit.

At 10 p.m., the SWAT Team utilized an armored vehicle to push the deer blind onto its side. At that point, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The man, identified as 70-year-old James Hynes of Blair, was arrested for making terroristic threats and obstruction. Additional charges are pending.

Hynes was medically cleared at the hospital in West Point and then lodged in Thurston County Jail.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident. Thank you to the West Point Police Department, Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Point Fire Department for their assistance.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.