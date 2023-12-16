Blue Devils down Knights in Hampton Inn Classic

Knights fall short against Blue Devils
By Knights Athletics
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College controlled the opening half, but the Blue Devils of Kansas City Kansas Community College rallied in the second half to earn the 53-45 win on the opening day of the Hampton Inn Classic Friday night.

Dazjanae Greene led the Knights with 13 points, while Reece Halley chipped in 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.

North Platte controlled the opening tip and quickly raced out to a 21-11 lead with 3:38 to play in the second quarter. A quick three pointer from Mariah Gardner and a layup by Kateria Gooden stretched the lead to 26-12, but the Blue Devils managed to narrow the margin to ten as teams headed into the halftime break.

The Blue Devils erased the deficit in the third quarter by outscoring the Knights 21-8 in the frame. Greene opened up the scoring in the second half, before the Blue Devils launched an 11-2 run to narrow the margin to 30-27. Kansas City Kansas continued to hang around until a 5-0 spurt propelled them into the lead at the end of the quarter.

The Blue Devils extended their lead to 47-38 in the final period, but back-to-back buckets cut the margin to four with 2:02 remaining. The road team never relinquished their lead and closed the game out at the free throw line.

North Platte (8-4) will return to the hardwood on Saturday to take on Central Wyoming College. Tip is set for 3 p.m. inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police arrest man following shooting on 8th Street
After a month of renovations, Dunkin’ in North Platte reopened their doors Thursday morning.
Dunkin’ in North Platte reopens its doors
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher draws a ticket for the North Platte Area Chamber and...
North Platte Chamber announces winning ticket number for holiday shopping program
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents
Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years

Latest News

Knights guard Bryce Baez
Knights open NCCAC action with win over Bobcats
KNOP's Athlete of the Week is senior Gothenburg Swedes point guard Ashlyn Richeson.
Athlete of the Week: Ashlyn Richeson
Sophomore Paxton Tigers boys basketball player Maddex McConnell shooting a jump shot in a game...
Paxton boys basketball overpower Maxwell
Junior Paxton Tigers girls basketball player Jordan Clouse scoring a fast break bucket in a...
Paxton girls basketball ease past Maxwell