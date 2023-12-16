Boys high school basketball; Hershey escapes with win over Kimball

Panthers gather at mid-court before tip-off against Kimball
Panthers gather at mid-court before tip-off against Kimball(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Panthers came to play on a night when Teammates Mentoring celebrated its 15 year anniversary in Hershey.

The first and second quarters were back and forth filled with high-octane energy from both sides. Kimball’s Bransyn Kiefer would connect on three late in the second quarter, while Chase Moorhead for Hershey would score on back-to-back possessions to give the Panthers the lead in a tug-of-war.

It was a one-point game at half-time but in the end, it was Hershey getting the upset win over Kimball 54-46.

Hershey (2-3) will be traveling to Ogallala (6-0) on Saturday, Dec. 16 to take on the Indians. Kimball (4-2) will be off until the new year when they travel to Banner County on Jan. 5.

