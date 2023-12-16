Girls High School Basketball; Hershey rolls to easy win at home over Kimball

Hershey senior Emma Hall inbounds the ball to Freshman Payton Jones during a blowout win over...
Hershey senior Emma Hall inbounds the ball to Freshman Payton Jones during a blowout win over Kimball on Friday.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Panthers got on a roll early and did not look back on Friday.

Hershey led by double digits after the first quarter with seniors Emma Hall, Haily Miller, and Ali Vaughn making plays on both sides of the floor while getting the underclassmen involved.

Sophomore Kamryn Butterfield scored on three out of four offensive possessions in the third quarter to give the Panthers a boost. Hershey would cruise to victory 58-27 over Kimball.

Hershey (4-1) look to extend their three-game winning streak to four as they travel to Ogallala (5-1) on Dec. 16. Kimball (1-5) will be off until 2024 when they travel to South Platte (4-2) on Jan. 2

