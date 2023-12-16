Health agency files its own report on inspections of its institutions

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - A state agency has made good on its pledge to file a report on the condition of its own facilities — a report it had blocked a legislatively created “inspector general” from performing, as state law requires.

On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services filed a 20-page report with the State Legislature, detailing site inspections made by DHHS staff of its facilities, ranging from the Lincoln Regional Center and Beatrice State Developmental Center to three youth treatment centers operated by the agency.

The report — whose author or authors were not specifically listed — comes after the State Ombudsman’s Office, which had done the annual facilities reports in the past, was blocked from doing extensive fall inspections of the facilities, as had been allowed previously.

The DHHS report also doesn’t deal with complaints fielded by the Ombudsman’s Office — created in 1969 to look into citizen complaints — or delve into employee protests about unsafe working conditions at the Lincoln Regional Center, the state’s mental institution.

The Ombudsman’s Office said the recently enacted denial of free access to facilities and records of DHHS — the agency offered tours of public areas only — prevented it from doing a real status report on state institutions, as it was required to do under a law passed in 2020.

The blockage is the latest salvo in an ongoing dispute over separation of powers between the Legislature and the executive and judicial branches of state government.

AG issued opinion in August

Since August, Inspectors General Offices created by the Legislature, as well as the Ombudsman’s Office, have been blocked from access they had been given in the past to state records and facilities operated by the executive branch.

The roadblocks came after Attorney General Mike Hilgers issued a nonbinding legal opinion that such access by legislatively created offices “impairs” the executive branch from overseeing and operating its own agencies. Some lawmakers have labeled Hilgers’ opinion as mistaken and politically motivated and have said it blocks legislators from their oversight role for state operations and facilities.

Friday evening, State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who chairs the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, said it’s essential that the Legislature is able to continue to perform its oversight role over state institutions and the “vulnerable” populations they service.

‘Could be more’

Asked whether the DHHS report give lawmakers enough information to do that, he said, “I would think it’s adequate, but could there be more? Yes.”

Hansen added that he expects legislation to be introduced early in the 2024 session to attempt to resolve the separations of powers dispute.

Earlier this week, DHHS officials said they would generate their own facilities report. It was filed late Friday, meeting a Dec. 15 deadline established by the Legislature that specifically requires the Ombudsman’s Office to inspect and issue an annual report on conditions within state institutions.

The 20-page report — nine pages shorter than one labeled “abbreviated” that was filed Monday by the Ombudsman’s Office — includes descriptions of DHHS facilities, staffing figures and results of inspections done by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies.

Highest turnover at YRTC Kearney

Staffing shortages have been a major concern at DHHS facilities, especially at the Regional Center, where the agency reported that 103 of 607 positions were vacant and that staff turnover over the past 11 months was 18%.

The highest employee turnover rate reported, 46%, was at the Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Kearney, where 78 of the facility’s 183 positions were not filled.

The staffing data reported by DHHS covers 11 months, rather than a full year, as past ombudsman’s reports have.

The health agency’s report does not address citizen or staff complaints, which the Ombudsman’s Office is required, by statute, to investigate and attempt to resolve.

Officials with the Ombudsman’s Office declined to comment about the DHHS report.

The Examiner asked DHHS exactly who did the report, since that wasn’t indicated, but did not get an immediate response Friday. The report indicated that “staff” participated in the inspection tours.

