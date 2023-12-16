Knights open NCCAC action with win over Bobcats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Efraim Kouame-Palm led all-scorers with 21 points, as North Platte held off Southeast Community College, 85-70, in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference opener on Friday afternoon.

Kouame-Palm’s points came on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor, while Paker Baumann led the Knights on the glass with nine rebounds to accompany his 13 points.

The Bobcats trailed in the early moments of the second half, before they settled into a rhythm offensively. A 6-0 run helped Southeast cut the deficit to 61-55 on a layup by Justin Bolis inside eight minutes to play.

North Platte answered with a short burst of their own to extend the lead back into double digits. Southeast couldn’t extinguish the Knights down the stretch, as North Platte put the finishing touches on their home win.

Kouame-Palm paved the way in the opening half, tallying nine points and four rebounds off the bench. North Platte jumped out to a 30-12 lead after a pair of free throws from Michael Cooper, before the Bobcats cut the lead to 42-30 by the halftime break.

Knights (7-6) will return to action on Friday, Jan. 12 in Trinidad, Colo. Tip is set for 8 p.m. against the Trojans of Trinidad State College.

