Nebraska AG opinion calls Omaha and Lincoln gun executive orders illegal

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The leaders of Nebraska’s two largest cities cannot prohibit people using public parks, trails and sidewalks from carrying concealed handguns, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers wrote in a formal opinion issued Friday.

Hilgers waded into a months-long fight over the meaning and reach of Legislative Bill 77, which became law in September. State Sen. Tom Brewer’s legislation allows concealed carry of handguns without requiring a permit or training. The law also pre-empted local gun ordinances.

Brewer requested Hilgers’ opinion this fall after LB 77 faced efforts to limit its reach by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, a Republican, and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat.

Executive orders questioned

Stothert and Gaylor Baird issued executive orders restricting concealed handgun possession on city property. The orders included most public buildings and restricted guns in outdoor public spaces including most parks, trails and sidewalks.

Stothert, in announcing her order in August, said she wanted people to “feel safe” while visiting city buildings, parks and facilities. At the time, Gaylor Baird said she acted to protect people in “the public spaces … we manage.”

Gun rights groups complained that the cities were skirting state law. Gun owners testified against an Omaha City Council resolution supporting Stothert’s executive order. Others pressed the mayor and council to help protect people from concealed handguns.

City authority over city property

Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse argued LB 77 clarified that cities, like any property owner or renter, could decide whether to allow weaponry. Brewer disagreed, saying the law expressly curbed local regulation of firearms.

Hilgers, a Republican from Lincoln, sided with Brewer, a GOP state senator representing a rural north-central Nebraska district. The attorney general’s opinion focused on the outdoor limitations, saying the law was more complex indoors.

LB 77 “deprives municipalities of any regulatory power” over the “possession and transportation of weaponry,” Hilgers wrote. Any city action that bans or regulates firearms or other weapons in those “quintessentially public spaces is unlawful,” he wrote.

Limits on city power

Hilgers wrote that the cities also could not pass or enact a blanket prohibition on weapons possession in those public spaces, or they would risk running afoul of the gun rights provisions in the U.S. and Nebraska Constitutions.

He wrote: “Municipalities have no lawful means of restricting or prohibiting the possession of firearms or other weapons there.”

His opinion does not have the force of law, like a judge’s order. It is his interpretation of state law for a state agency or leader.

Hilgers declined to comment Friday on the opinion. Brewer said he was grateful to the attorney general for being clear in his language. Gun rights organizations that were waiting for a formal opinion are likely to file lawsuits against the cities, he said.

“I was very happy with it,” Brewer said of the opinion. “It was perfect.”

Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie said city officials were “aware of the LB 77 opinion from the Nebraska Attorney General today and are in the process of reviewing it.”

Omaha City Attorney Kuhse said the city had reviewed the opinion. He repeated his stance that LB 77 allows cities to regulate places or premises they control. If the Legislature didn’t want restrictions on public spaces like parks, trails and sidewalks, senators could have used “more precise language,” he said.

“In the coming days, Mayor Stothert will meet with the Law Department, Parks Department and the Omaha Police Department to discuss this opinion and decide on the best course of action that respects the law and focuses on public safety,” he said.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

