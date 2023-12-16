Nebraska Games and Parks show Jefferson Elementary students how to dissect fish to learn more about biology

Two students at Jefferson Elementary dissect a fish on Friday to learn more about their biology
Two students at Jefferson Elementary dissect a fish on Friday to learn more about their biology(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students at Jefferson Elementary in North Platte got to learn some very interesting things about fish on Friday afternoon thanks to Nebraska Games and Parks.

For the third straight year, students were able to learn about the different biology of different fish as well as get hands-on experience by dissecting them. NPCC Softball players, parents, and other NPPS staff volunteered to help students with the dissection.

Jason Weaver was the volunteer instructor at Jefferson Elementary this afternoon and was happy that the students got to experience and to teach them what to look for the next time they go fishing.

“They get the feel you know of different scales, things they can’t see on a fish that’s not alive, you know check the lateral lines, all of the neat colorings on a fish,” Weaver said.

