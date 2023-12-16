Paxton boys basketball overpower Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tigers boys basketball visited the Maxwell Wildcats on Friday night.

Paxton blew out Maxwell, 49-22.

The Wildcats fall to 0-5 on the year, they host the Maxwell Holiday Tournament starting on Monday.

The Tigers improve to 3-3 this season, next up they host Cambridge on Dec. 30th.

