Paxton girls basketball ease past Maxwell

Tigers win fifth straight, taking down Wildcats
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats girls basketball team hosted the Paxton Tigers on Friday night.

Paxton took down Maxwell, 55-37 to win their fifth straight game.

The Wildcats fall to 3-3 on the season, they won’t play again until 2024, when they visit Arapahoe on Jan. 2nd.

The Tigers improve 5-1 on the year, they have a long break before hosting Cambridge on Dec. 30th.

