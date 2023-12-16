Paxton girls basketball ease past Maxwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats girls basketball team hosted the Paxton Tigers on Friday night.
Paxton took down Maxwell, 55-37 to win their fifth straight game.
The Wildcats fall to 3-3 on the season, they won’t play again until 2024, when they visit Arapahoe on Jan. 2nd.
The Tigers improve 5-1 on the year, they have a long break before hosting Cambridge on Dec. 30th.
Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.