Teammates Mentoring Hershey chapter celebrates 15 years of helping students.

Past and present members of Teammates Mentoring all converge at mid-court before the girls...
Past and present members of Teammates Mentoring all converge at mid-court before the girls varsity game to celebrate 15 years of Hershey's chapter(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Teammates Mentoring program celebrated 15 years of its Hershey chapter Friday night.

Teammates Mentoring program helps connect and help young people while in school. Over 450 students have been mentored by more than 300 mentors who take time out of their day to help Hershey students make it to graduation day.

The organization has helped over 47,000 students across 191 different chapters in the country. The group is also had silent auctions at Friday night’s basketball games that will help benefit the seniors at Hershey High School. Demoine Adams is the CEO of Teammates Mentoring and was thrilled that the Hershey chapter has been around for 15 years.

“To celebrate 15 years out of 191 chapters it means a lot,: Adams said. “I wanted to make a commitment to come out and show my love to Becky and her leadership, the leadership of the superintendent, and everyone that is making teammates mentoring a special place to reach their full potential.”

Mentors and mentees past and present who were in attendance before the girls’ varsity basketball game all gathered at mid-court to celebrate the milestone. This celebration also gave those involved time to reflect on how far the group has come in the last 15 years including the current program coordinator Becky Damoude.

“I have such a passion for these students here we have an amazing community and just seeing the ripple effect that has been going on for the last 15 years,” Damoude said. “From Vivian Munson being our very first coordinator to Dan Hipner to Cathy Hiottt to Jen Hampton and our present mentees here so many emotions and we do have kids on a waitlist, so my heart goes out to our youth.”

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police arrest man following shooting on 8th Street
After a month of renovations, Dunkin’ in North Platte reopened their doors Thursday morning.
Dunkin’ in North Platte reopens its doors
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher draws a ticket for the North Platte Area Chamber and...
North Platte Chamber announces winning ticket number for holiday shopping program
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents
Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Warmer weekend incoming with clearing skies
Rachel Pageler
Suspect in Carly Schaaf killing charged with accessory to murder
Nebraska’s $600,000 juvenile justice federal grant follows multi-year dry spell
28 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in November