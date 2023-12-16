Teammates Mentoring Hershey chapter celebrates 15 years of helping students.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Teammates Mentoring program celebrated 15 years of its Hershey chapter Friday night.

Teammates Mentoring program helps connect and help young people while in school. Over 450 students have been mentored by more than 300 mentors who take time out of their day to help Hershey students make it to graduation day.

The organization has helped over 47,000 students across 191 different chapters in the country. The group is also had silent auctions at Friday night’s basketball games that will help benefit the seniors at Hershey High School. Demoine Adams is the CEO of Teammates Mentoring and was thrilled that the Hershey chapter has been around for 15 years.

“To celebrate 15 years out of 191 chapters it means a lot,: Adams said. “I wanted to make a commitment to come out and show my love to Becky and her leadership, the leadership of the superintendent, and everyone that is making teammates mentoring a special place to reach their full potential.”

Mentors and mentees past and present who were in attendance before the girls’ varsity basketball game all gathered at mid-court to celebrate the milestone. This celebration also gave those involved time to reflect on how far the group has come in the last 15 years including the current program coordinator Becky Damoude.

“I have such a passion for these students here we have an amazing community and just seeing the ripple effect that has been going on for the last 15 years,” Damoude said. “From Vivian Munson being our very first coordinator to Dan Hipner to Cathy Hiottt to Jen Hampton and our present mentees here so many emotions and we do have kids on a waitlist, so my heart goes out to our youth.”

