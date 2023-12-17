Knights close out Hampton Inn Classic with win over Rustlers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dazjanae Greene scored 13 points in the second half to help the Knights fend off Central Wyoming College in a 71-64 win on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Kateria Gooden tallied a game high 12 points while collecting six rebounds in 18 minutes against the Rustlers. Samantha Riggles collected her fifth double digit performance of the season, finishing with 10 points to accompany her six rebounds and two assists.

North Platte quickly raced out to a 34-20 lead in the opening half despite Greene being sidelined by injury. Riggles and Gooden stepped up combining for 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while the Knights held a very talented Rustlers team to just 8-of-26 shooting in the opening half.

Greene returned to the floor in the third quarter, as the Knights saw their lead cut to 38-32 with 3:20 remaining. A 10-3 run helped North Platte regain the momentum, while Central Wyoming waited patiently for an opportunity to rally in the final quarter.

In the opening six minutes, the Rustlers heated up from the perimeter and cut the margin to 58-56 with 4:15 to play. The game remained tight until a layup by Riggles ignited a 7-2 spurt to stretch the lead to seven.

A deep corner three from Katelynn Walker cut the deficit to 65-61 inside a minute to play, but the Knights managed to outscore the Rustlers down the stretch for the win.

Knights (9-4) will return to the hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 6 to take on Northeastern Junior College. Tip is set for 7 p.m. inside the Bank of Colorado Event Center in Sterling.

