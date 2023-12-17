Nebraska faces Texas in NCAA Volleyball National Championship

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will have to take down a former Big 12 rival to win a sixth national championship as the Huskers take on Texas on Sunday afternoon in Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Nebraska has five national titles on its resume - 1995, 2000, 2005, 2015, and most recently in 2017. Sunday will be the 11th time Nebraska has reached the national championship. For Texas, they have won the NCAA Volleyball championship on four occasions - in 1981, 1988, 2012, and last year in 2022.

The two teams have a history of meeting in the last match of the season. In 2015, Nebraska took down Texas in a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) in Omaha to win the title. Mikaela Foecke was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player that year.

Last season, Texas swept Louisville (25-22, 25-14, 26-24) to claim the title.

GAME INFO:

WHEN: 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec.17

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

WATCH: ABC

Nebraska will battle the defending national champion Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Volleyball...
Nebraska will battle the defending national champion Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Volleyball National Championship on Sunday.(10/11)

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
28 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in November
After a month of renovations, Dunkin’ in North Platte reopened their doors Thursday morning.
Dunkin’ in North Platte reopens its doors
North Platte Police arrest man following shooting on 8th Street

Latest News

Brock Hardy versus South Dakota State.
Nebraska Wrestling tops SDSU, 21-17
Nebraska DS Laney Choboy hallway press conference ahead of Sunday's National Championship vs...
Nebraska DS Laney Choboy Hallway Press Conference (12/15/23)
Nebraska MB Bekka Allick hallway press conference ahead of Sunday's National Championship vs...
Nebraska MB Bekka Allick Press Availability
Head Coach John Cook, Merritt Beason, Bergen Reilly and Lexi Rodriguez press conference ahead...
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Volleyball Pre-National Championship Press Conference (12/15/23)