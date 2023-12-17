Nebraska faces Texas in NCAA Volleyball National Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will have to take down a former Big 12 rival to win a sixth national championship as the Huskers take on Texas on Sunday afternoon in Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Nebraska has five national titles on its resume - 1995, 2000, 2005, 2015, and most recently in 2017. Sunday will be the 11th time Nebraska has reached the national championship. For Texas, they have won the NCAA Volleyball championship on four occasions - in 1981, 1988, 2012, and last year in 2022.

The two teams have a history of meeting in the last match of the season. In 2015, Nebraska took down Texas in a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) in Omaha to win the title. Mikaela Foecke was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player that year.

Last season, Texas swept Louisville (25-22, 25-14, 26-24) to claim the title.

GAME INFO:

WHEN: 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec.17

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

WATCH: ABC

Nebraska will battle the defending national champion Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Volleyball National Championship on Sunday. (10/11)

