One person unaccounted for in Hastings home explosion

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - First responders are beginning search operations following an explosion early Sunday morning at a Hastings home.

Hastings Public Information Manager Tony Herrman said crews were dispatched to 618 S Boston for a reported explosion around 3:17 a.m.

First responders remain on scene of a home explosion Sunday morning in Hastings. (KSNB)

Hastings Fire & Rescue responded within five minutes, where they requested a second alarm and eventually more personnel with a third alarm.

Herrman said there are three occupants to the home with two of them out of town. He said one person is still unaccounted for.

At this time, gas has been shut off to the houses that surround it at 614 and 620 S Boston.

Responding units include Hastings Fire & Rescue, Hastings Police, Hastings Utilities, Nebraska State Patrol, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Adams County EMA and volunteer fire departments from Hastings Rural, Juniata and Glenvil. The Salvation Army also arrived on scene.

Adams County EMA Ron Pughes added that Nebraska Urban Search and Rescue team out of Lincoln has also been dispatched.

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning. (City of Hastings)

Herrman added that first responders were assessing the situation to make sure they knew what they are dealing with as there’s a concern of structural collapse.

He said there’s significant damage to the home with Hastings Police bringing out their drone team to get a look inside and see the main floor of the home had fallen into the basement.

At this point, the cause has yet to be determined.

Officials urge people to stay away from the area. There’s no evacuations at this point, but traffic is being rerouted away from the area.

It happened early Sunday at 618 S Boston Avenue.

