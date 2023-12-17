Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show sees successful second year
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show kicked off on Saturday to a second successful year.
The show was relocated to the D&N Events Center for 2023, where more vendors could be at the show. The show actually had a waiting list this year of over 30 vendors.
Hundreds showed up to the event to partake in the celebration of the holidays and the ability to shop amongst a large group of local and personalized gifts.
The show was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
