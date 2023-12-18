Dylan Raiola flips commitment to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Per multiple reports, 5-star quarterback recruit, Dylan Raiola, has flipped his commitment to Nebraska from Georgia. Raiola is the No. 8 overall recruit in ESPN’s rankings for the class of 2024.

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Dylan Raiola tells me he has flipped from Georgia to Nebraska!



The 6’3 220 QB from Buford, GA had been Committed to the Bulldogs since May



Raiola is the 1st 5-Star QB to commit to the Cornhuskers in the modern ranking ERA 🤯https://t.co/FWoh69YAqe pic.twitter.com/rQujphuDgM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2023

Dylan is the son of Dominic Raiola who was an All-American Lineman at Nebraska and had a 14-year NFL Career. Dylan’s uncle is Donovan Raiola who is the Nebraska Offense Line Coach.

Per ESPN recruiting rankings, Raiola is the highest rated recruit to pick Nebraska since 2006. National Signing Day is set for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Dylan could make the commitment official by signing on Wednesday.

