Dylan Raiola flips commitment to Nebraska

One of the top quarterback prospects in country, Dylan Raiola, took in the Nebraska Wrestling match versus South Dakota State while visiting the Huskers.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Per multiple reports, 5-star quarterback recruit, Dylan Raiola, has flipped his commitment to Nebraska from Georgia. Raiola is the No. 8 overall recruit in ESPN’s rankings for the class of 2024.

Dylan is the son of Dominic Raiola who was an All-American Lineman at Nebraska and had a 14-year NFL Career. Dylan’s uncle is Donovan Raiola who is the Nebraska Offense Line Coach.

Per ESPN recruiting rankings, Raiola is the highest rated recruit to pick Nebraska since 2006. National Signing Day is set for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Dylan could make the commitment official by signing on Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Texas defeated Nebraska at the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Sunday, 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-...
Texas beats Nebraska at NCAA Volleyball National Championship
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
The Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show kicked off on Saturday to a second successful year.
Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show sees successful second year
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents

Latest News

The Nebraska women’s basketball team faces Kansas for the third time in the past year when the...
Huskers return to KU to joust with Jayhawks
Husker Volleyball arrives back home after Final Four run in Tampa
WATCH: Husker Volleyball arrives back home after Final Four run in Tampa
John Cook, Nebraska Volleyball team return home after their Final Four run in Tampa, Florida.
Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa
Head Coach John Cook, Lexi Rodriguez, Harper Murray, and Bekka Allick press conference...
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Volleyball Post-Championship Press Conference (12/17/23)