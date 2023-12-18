LIVE: Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa

4T6JKx2DwSenmWLX" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fans are invited to welcome the Nebraska Volleyball team home from Tampa Monday morning at the Lincoln airport.

The team is now expected to arrive closer to noon. Watch the team’s arrival in the video player above.

Fans in attendance will be able to park at the Lincoln Airport free of charge and should meet in the main terminal lobby.

The Huskers (33-2) finished as the NCAA runner-up for the sixth time in program history, while Texas (28-4) won its second straight national championship and fourth overall.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Texas defeated Nebraska at the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Sunday, 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-...
Texas beats Nebraska at NCAA Volleyball National Championship
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
The Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show kicked off on Saturday to a second successful year.
Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show sees successful second year
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents

Latest News

Head Coach John Cook, Lexi Rodriguez, Harper Murray, and Bekka Allick press conference...
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Volleyball Post-Championship Press Conference (12/17/23)
Texas Head Coach Jerritt Elliott and players press conference following their National...
FULL VIDEO: Texas Volleyball Post-Championship Press Conference (12/17/23)
Nebraska DS Laney Choboy speaks after getting swept by Texas in National Championship
Nebraska DS Laney Choboy speaks after getting swept by Texas in National Championship
Nebraska OH Merritt Beason speaks following Nebraska's loss to Texas
Nebraska OH Merritt Beason speaks following Nebraska's loss to Texas