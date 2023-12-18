Hastings Police identify person killed in home explosion

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police identified the person killed in an explosion Sunday morning.

HPD named the person found dead in the home as 52-year-old Jeffery Ponder.

According to Adams County property records, he was the owner of the home, located at 618 S. Boston Ave. Two others lived at the residence, but were not there during the time of the explosions.

Hastings Police and Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to the address around 3:15 a.m. to a reported house explosion. Authorities were able to determine that the initial explosion, as well as multiple secondary explosions, were likely due to explosive devices.

Hastings Police added that while this case is an ongoing criminal investigation, they have determined that Ponder was illegally constructing and storing his own destructive devices within his property.

“At this time, there is no indication that Ponder had intentions to use these destructive devices as weapons against other persons or property and the explosion is believed to be accidental,” police said in a release update on Monday.

The explosions caused the collapse of the home, causing a majority of the first floor to fall into the basement. Due to the extent of the damage, the Hastings Street Department and Ben Engel Construction assisted in removing debris with heavy machinery so the area could be safely searched.

The Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad assisted in collecting evidence and safely disposing of explosive materials Sunday.

“Our thoughts are with all individuals affected by this tragic incident,” HPD said.

Police also added a note to the people who read about this incident.

“Social Media is an excellent platform to be able to disseminate information quickly but can also be a place for very hurtful comments during difficult times,” HPD said. “We ask everyone to please be respectful to the family and friends of Mr. Ponder as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

