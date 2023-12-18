Huskers return to KU to joust with Jayhawks

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team faces Kansas for the third time in the past year when the Huskers take on the Jayhawks in Lawrence on Wednesday night.

Tip-off between the old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals at historic Allen Fieldhouse is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT) with a live video stream available to subscribers of ESPN+.

Nebraska fans can listen across the Huskers Radio Network, including B107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com, as Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch team up for their 23rd season. Pregame starts at 6 p.m. (CT).

NCAA NET No. 19 Nebraska is riding a five-game winning streak after rolling to a 76-51 win over 2023 SWAC Champion and NCAA Tournament qualifier Southern in Lincoln on Sunday. Alexis Markowski led three Huskers in double figures with a game-high 21 points. Although the two-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate had her string of five consecutive double-doubles snapped, Markowski extended her streak of 11 straight games scoring in double figures while becoming the 38th player in NU history to score 1,000 career points. Markowski leads the Big Ten in rebounding (9.7) and ranks fifth in scoring (17.2 ppg). She also leads the league with six double-doubles.

Two-time Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award candidate Jaz Shelley added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in a strong effort. The 5-9 guard from Moe (pronounced MOE-ee), Australia, is the first Husker in history to record multiple career triple-doubles after getting 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over UNCW (Dec. 5). Shelley ranks fourth on Nebraska’s career three-point list with 184, after hitting three threes in the win over Southern to move past current WNBA player and 14-year international pro Yvonne Turner.

Three-time Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week Natalie Potts leads all Big Ten freshmen in both scoring (11.3 ppg) and rebounding (5.7 rpg). The two-time Missouri MaxPreps High School Player of the Year out of Incarnate Word Academy has hit 75.8 percent (44-58) of her two-point field goal attempts. Fellow freshmen Logan Nissley (7.2 ppg), who scored 14 points in the win over Southern, and Jessica Petrie (5.8 ppg) have made significant contributions early in their Husker careers.

Darian White, a four-year starter and three-time All-Big Sky performer at Montana State before transferring to Nebraska as a graduate student, gives Nebraska another potent weapon. The 5-6 guard is averaging 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, which ranks eighth in the Big Ten.

White and Shelley, who ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 4.9 assists per game, have both recorded five or more assists in four consecutive games for Nebraska. Over the last four contests, Shelley is averaging 8.3 assists while White is contributing 5.8 assists per contest.

