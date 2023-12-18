LIVE: Omaha archdiocese celebrates funeral Mass for murdered Nebraska priest

Mass of Christian Burial for Father Stephen Gutsgsell to be held at St. Cecilia Cathedral
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Archdiocese of Omaha will lay Father Stephen Gutgsell to rest on Monday.

The funeral Mass will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday at St. Cecilia Cathedral, located near 40th and Burt streets in Omaha.

Watch the livestream from the cathedral’s YouTube page above.

Father Gutgsell, 65, died Sunday, Dec. 10, after Washington County deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell(Diocese of Omaha)

Following the Mass, a burial service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, located at 78th and West Center Road.

The archdiocese held a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

Kierre Williams, 43, has been charged in Father Gutgsell’s murder. He appeared in Washington County court on Thursday to face charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Get the latest breaking news in your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Texas defeated Nebraska at the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Sunday, 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-...
Texas beats Nebraska at NCAA Volleyball National Championship
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
The Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show kicked off on Saturday to a second successful year.
Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show sees successful second year
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents

Latest News

Quiet conditions during the week will turn active during the weekend
Warm and quiet conditions during the workweek; Active Christmas weekend
Today starts the Winter Quiz Bowl!! Let's test that weather mind!!
Winter Quiz Bowl Day 1
In this Picture of the Day, Marco sent us a "fiery" scene at the North Platte Fire Department!!
Picture of the Day 12-18-2023
KNOP Hourly
Above average temperatures expected for this week; possible record breaking temperatures