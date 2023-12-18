Warm and quiet conditions during the workweek; Active Christmas weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the workweek, conditions will remain nice and quiet, with an active Christmas weekend ahead for the region.

High pressure has taken residence over the area, and this is going to allow for us to see calm and sunny conditions Monday into Friday. Highs will be running above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s and lows in the 20s and 30s, with calm winds.

Quiet conditions during the week will turn active during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the weekend, the pattern will turn active, with a strong storm system potentially moving through the area. This will possibly give us the area rain and snow during this time, with gusty winds and temperatures dropping during this time. We will continue to monitor this developing situation as we get closer into this event.

