Warm and quiet conditions during the workweek; Active Christmas weekend

In this Picture of the Day, Marco sent us a "fiery" scene at the North Platte Fire Department!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the workweek, conditions will remain nice and quiet, with an active Christmas weekend ahead for the region.

High pressure has taken residence over the area, and this is going to allow for us to see calm and sunny conditions Monday into Friday. Highs will be running above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s and lows in the 20s and 30s, with calm winds.

Quiet conditions during the week will turn active during the weekend
Quiet conditions during the week will turn active during the weekend(Andre Brooks)

As we get into the weekend, the pattern will turn active, with a strong storm system potentially moving through the area. This will possibly give us the area rain and snow during this time, with gusty winds and temperatures dropping during this time. We will continue to monitor this developing situation as we get closer into this event.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Texas defeated Nebraska at the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Sunday, 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-...
Texas beats Nebraska at NCAA Volleyball National Championship
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
The Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show kicked off on Saturday to a second successful year.
Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show sees successful second year
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents

Latest News

Today starts the Winter Quiz Bowl!! Let's test that weather mind!!
Winter Quiz Bowl Day 1
In this Picture of the Day, Marco sent us a "fiery" scene at the North Platte Fire Department!!
Picture of the Day 12-18-2023
KNOP Hourly
Above average temperatures expected for this week; possible record breaking temperatures
News 2 at 6
KNOP Saturday 6pm newscast Wx