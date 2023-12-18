Winter Wonderland held at Lincoln County Fairgrounds

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - There was a winter wonderland over at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The event consisted of many different Christmas themed activities

The Grinch as well as Santa showed up at the event to see all of the children.

According to attendees, hundreds of children attended the event.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces United States Military Service Academy nominations, including Keith County and Arthur County residents
Texas defeated Nebraska at the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Sunday, 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-...
Texas beats Nebraska at NCAA Volleyball National Championship
Blair man in custody after standoff near West Point
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Above average temperatures expected for this week; possible record breaking temperatures
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
The Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show kicked off on Saturday to a second successful year.
Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show sees successful second year
News 2 at 6
Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show celebrates second year
Mental health specialists, or techs, rally outside the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday,...
Health agency files its own report on inspections of its institutions