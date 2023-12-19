Above average to near record level highs Tuesday into Friday; Storm system impacting Christmas Weekend

Looks like over the next couple of days will be filled with sunshine and warmer than average temperatures.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- If you like the warm and dry weather, Mother Nature will be in your favor during the next few days with a storm system impacting the Christmas weekend.

During the day Tuesday into Friday, temperatures will above average to record levels in some locations during this period of time. Values will be in the 50s and 60s, and lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Mainly sunny skies will be casted over us, and winds will be on the breezy side, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

Near record setting temperatures possible during the next few days, especially on Tuesday
Near record setting temperatures possible during the next few days, especially on Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Attention turns to the Christmas weekend, as a strong storm system will be pushing into the area. Starting on Saturday Afternoon, the precipitation will start out as rain, as highs will be in the 50s, with gusty winds. Then as we enter Saturday night into Christmas Eve, the colder air will mix in, with highs in the 30s to 40s, and this change the precipitation to a wintry mix, especially into the Panhandle. During the Christmas holiday itself, temperatures will cool down into the 30s, and this will change the precipitation type to mainly snow. Changes to this forecast will be made, but anyone that is traveling during the Christmas weekend is advised to tune into the latest forecasts on this system, and people ae encouraged to download the News 2 Weather App for in-depth analysis on this low pressure system.

This is Day 2 of the Winter Quiz Bowl. Let's see what you got!!
