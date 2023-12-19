Lincoln County man sentenced to probation in animal cruelty case

Matthew Mikoloyck.
Matthew Mikoloyck.(Lincoln County Detention Center)
By KNOP News 2
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The son in the father-son duo convicted of animal cruelty in Logan and Lincoln counties was sentenced to probation in Lincoln County District Court.

Matthew Mikoloyck, 42, was sentenced to 36 months of probation Monday. Eight other counts of felony abandonment or cruel neglect of livestock and ten counts of intentional cruelty to an animal were also dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Mikoloyck will also have to pay $10,000 fine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of felony abandonment or cruel neglect of livestock back in October.

