Lincoln County man sentenced to probation in animal cruelty case

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The son in the father-son duo convicted of animal cruelty in Logan and Lincoln counties was sentenced to probation in Lincoln County District Court.

Matthew Mikoloyck, 42, was sentenced to 36 months of probation Monday. Eight other counts of felony abandonment or cruel neglect of livestock and ten counts of intentional cruelty to an animal were also dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Mikoloyck will also have to pay $10,000 fine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of felony abandonment or cruel neglect of livestock back in October.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.