Bridge of Hope and News 2 wrap of holiday toy drive

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - News 2 and the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center wrapped up their toy drive for the holidays Monday.

This is the second year that our Meteorologist Andre Brooks has teamed up with the non-profit organization to for a toy drive. The toys will be given to families the non-profit organizations serves as a way to ensure children don’t go without this holiday season.

“When you are going through a case, whether it’s with child family services or if you’re having to go into the Bridge of Hope ,it’s a very stressful thing and there is a lot going on,” said McKenzie Miller, outreach coordinator. “Wo we like that we can just take that pressure off of families and parents and just give the kids a good Christmas.”

A total of 13 boxes full of toys was collected.

News 2 and the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center would like to thank the community for helping make this drive a continued success.

