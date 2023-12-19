Bridge of Hope and News 2 wrap of holiday toy drive

News 2 and the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center wrap up holiday toy drive Monday.
News 2 and the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center wrap up holiday toy drive Monday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - News 2 and the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center wrapped up their toy drive for the holidays Monday.

This is the second year that our Meteorologist Andre Brooks has teamed up with the non-profit organization to for a toy drive. The toys will be given to families the non-profit organizations serves as a way to ensure children don’t go without this holiday season.

“When you are going through a case, whether it’s with child family services or if you’re having to go into the Bridge of Hope ,it’s a very stressful thing and there is a lot going on,” said McKenzie Miller, outreach coordinator. “Wo we like that we can just take that pressure off of families and parents and just give the kids a good Christmas.”

A total of 13 boxes full of toys was collected.

News 2 and the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center would like to thank the community for helping make this drive a continued success.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Cook, Nebraska Volleyball team return home after their Final Four run in Tampa, Florida.
Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
Hastings Police identify person killed in home explosion
Grambling State University has named Mickey Joseph as the 15th head football coach.
Grambling State University names Mickey Joseph as Head Football Coach
Eggnog
North Platte Animal Shelter at cat capacity
Dylan Raiola announces via his social media platforms his commitment to Nebraska.
Dylan Raiola flips commitment to Nebraska

Latest News

KNOP Jetstream 12-13-2023
Above average highs through Friday; Storm system impacting Christmas Weekend
Matthew Mikoloyck.
Lincoln County man sentenced to probation in animal cruelty case
The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioner continued its discussion of a potential solar...
Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners continues discussion on potential solar project
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting hearings regarding two 911 outages...
Nebraska Public Service Commission delays first hearing on 911 outages