North Platte Animal Shelter at cat capacity

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Animal Shelter hit maximum capacity for cats this week, as the holidays are approaching.

Pets, just like people, want to be with someone for the holidays, and are desperately looking for friends before Christmas.

News Two has spotlighted Eggnog in our Pet of the Week segment, but there are many more furry friends looking for homes before this Christmas.

Eggnog’s brother, Kevin, a friendly and social cat was also at the shelter.

Nala is a little bit older, but still young cat. She is great with kids and other cats, and would do great with a family.

Whisper is a little older, and afraid of being at the shelter. She loves people and kids, and would be okay with a laid back male cat.

