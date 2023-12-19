North Platte Animal Shelter at cat capacity

Eggnog
Eggnog
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Animal Shelter hit maximum capacity for cats this week, as the holidays are approaching.

Pets, just like people, want to be with someone for the holidays, and are desperately looking for friends before Christmas.

News Two has spotlighted Eggnog in our Pet of the Week segment, but there are many more furry friends looking for homes before this Christmas.

News 2 at Six

Eggnog’s brother, Kevin, a friendly and social cat was also at the shelter.

Kevin
Kevin

Nala is a little bit older, but still young cat. She is great with kids and other cats, and would do great with a family.

Nala
Nala

Whisper is a little older, and afraid of being at the shelter. She loves people and kids, and would be okay with a laid back male cat.

Whisper
Whisper

