Oxford man sentenced on federal weapons charge

(Storyblocks)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Oxford man is going to prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr announced Eric L. Eggers, 39, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Eggers to three years followed by three more of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On August 24, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Eggers’ residence in Furnas County. During the search, law enforcement located 16 firearms in total. Eggers admitted that he knew that the firearms were in his residence and that he knowingly possessed them. He also admitted that he knew he could not legally possess them. Eggers had previously been convicted of a felony in 2012.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.

